Senior Citizens, Inc. honors 2021 Legends, Leaders and Life Well Lived Award winners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four community leaders are being recognized for their contributions to the city.

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people age successfully, honored the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders and Life Well Lived Award Thursday.

The 2021 honorees are Dale and Lila Critz, Deborah Goldwire and Robert James.

Dale and Lila Critz are two philanthropists who have invested in multiple local organizations, including The United Way of the Coastal Empire.

“They have shared their time, talent and treasure with multiple organizations in Savannah, including the Telfair Museums, Historic Savannah Foundation, Junior Achievement and the Forsyth Park Project,” president of SCI Patti Lyons said.

“As a team, their work is an investment in the future of Savannah and the Coastal Empire,” she added.

Goldwire has impacted the lives of many of Savannah’s youth and is known to many as “The Playground Lady.” She is a former City of Savannah employee and church bus driver.

“She has introduced many young people to team sports, cultural events and civic duties, encouraging them to excel beyond their wildest imaginations,” Lyons said.

James is the president of Carver State Bank and was recently named chair of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Directors.

He has also served as chairman of Savannah Economic Development Authority and Step Up Savannah, provided mentoring for students, and has been involved with many other local organizations.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Senior Citizens,” James told WSAV NOW. “And it’s a special honor to be recognized with Mrs. Goldwire and Mr. and Mrs. Critz. They have done such great work in this community for so many years, so the other honorees add a whole lot of prestige to this award.”

“Having a life well lived is our organization’s vision. It’s why we work each day to provide and link people to the services and resources they need to age successfully,” Lyons said.

“The people we are celebrating at the luncheon are role models who exemplify a life well-lived,” she added. “We look forward to honoring these three outstanding individuals for the contributions they have made to improve the lives of others.”