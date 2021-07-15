Sen. Warnock calls child tax credit ‘a game-changer’ as payments begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday, for the first time ever in the U.S., tens of millions of families, covering nearly 60 million children across America, will begin receiving monthly child tax credit payments.

For every child 6 to 17 years old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month, and for every child under 6 years old, eligible families will receive up to $300 each month.

For this year only, the child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. Parents of children under age 6 would be eligible for an even larger $3,600 total credit.

The plan also includes $3,000 benefits to the parents of 17-year-olds who meet plan qualifications. Previously, children had to be 16 or younger.

“This tax credit for Georgia families is a game-changer,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Almost all families and children in the state will benefit from the child tax credit.

“Children should not have to worry if there is food on the table.” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga)

This expansion is to assist in erasing child poverty and generate economic stability for these households.

“Today is a big day for our country and for our state,” Warnock said. “I’m so excited that beginning today that countless families across Georgia and the nation will begin receiving their first enhanced child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan.”

What to know about payments

Georgia:

More than 1.2 million families in Georgia will get a check in July. Over $520 million for Georgia families to help 2 million children thrive.

South Carolina:

Over 570,000 families in South Carolina will get a check in July. More than $241 million for South Carolina families to help 945,000 children thrive.

Check payments:

The IRS has set up a child tax credit portal to verify your eligibility and payment issue method. If it appears your payment should have hit your account but your bank says it still hasn’t received the funds, you can file a trace.

A trace is an IRS inquiry into what happened with your funds, and it can be requested by mailing or faxing IRS form 3911 back to the agency.

Although the expanded child tax credit is currently only for 2021, Sen. Warnock said it should be made permanent.