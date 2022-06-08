SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will participate in a statewide hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill on Thursday from around 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be no interruption to traffic nor closed lanes during the drill. However, motorists are advised to use caution when traveling as SCDOT crews will be stationed along the roadsides.

During the exercise, SCDOT crews will rehearse placing barrels and cones along U.S. 278. There will be no interruption to traffic nor closed lanes during the drill.

SCDOT crews will also be rehearsing the placement of traffic control devices along portions of I-26 between Columbia and Charleston; U.S. 21 and U.S. 278 in Beaufort County; and U.S. 501 in Horry County.

“With the ever-increasing popularity of South Carolina’s beautiful coastal region, the number of residents and visitors continues to grow,” Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said. “This makes it critical that we rehearse implementing lane reversals should they be needed during hurricane evacuations. Please watch for our employees and our partners as we conduct this drill.”

Motorists are encouraged to identify their evacuation routes well ahead of an actual evacuation, and can do so by accessing SCDOT’s 511 traveler information site, www.511sc.org and clicking on “Evacuation Resources.”