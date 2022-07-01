SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will again be prioritizing ridership for students due to a critical bus driver staffing shortage, the district announced this week in an email to parents.

Students prioritized for district-provided transportation include those who fall into one of the following categories:

Priority 1: Identified students with Special Transportation Services specified within an IEP or 504 plan, ESOL, and McKinney-Vento students

Priority 2: Zoned elementary school and K8 students

Priority 3: Zoned middle and high school students

In order for a student to be considered for bus transportation, they must be registered, their student information must be verified and bus capacity must be available.

On Friday, a registration link was sent from sccpss@surveys.sccpss.com to all parents with students eligible for transportation. Parents are asked to complete the registration by Friday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The district said beginning Monday, July 11, questions or concerns regarding the shortage or bus services may be directed to the Transportation Department via email at transportation@sccpss.com or by calling the Transportation Hotline at 912-395-6065.

SCCPSS faced bus driver shortages last year as well, and the district was unable to provide transportation for Choice school and alternative education students.

Those interested in SCCPSS career opportunities can visit this link.