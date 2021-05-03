SCCPSS hosts drive-thru celebrations for 2021 graduates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Public School System is continuing last year’s tradition of hosting curbside celebrations to honor the 2021 senior class.

The event was created last year in place of graduation ceremonies that were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Faculty members say the event was so popular with last year’s seniors that they wanted to celebrate the graduates of 2021 the same way, especially since the schools are still not hosting formal graduation ceremonies.

“It’s an opportunity for us to recognize the seniors in a new way where normally we would have an award ceremony or something like that. Obviously, that is not possible right now, so this is the next best thing,” assistant principal of Windsor Forest High School, Brandon Tucker, told WSAV NOW.

Teachers and staff distributed caps, gowns and special awards to students as they drove by Monday. They say it was an opportunity to say goodbye and congratulate their students.

“For me, every time I see a new name come by, there’s a flood of memories from the years I’ve been able to spend with them and support them,” Tucker said.

“It’s great for us to see them all come through one by one and get to experience those memories once again,” he added. “It’s a chance for us to give them those awards and achievements they’ve earned all year.”

Families were encouraged to decorate their vehicles to show school pride and support for the graduates.

“My mom decorated the car because she wanted me to get the full senior experience — even if I couldn’t actually get the exact senior experience,” Windsor Forest High School senior Iyona Griffin said. “So it was very important to her that we did decorate the car, and I appreciate it.”

Now that she officially graduated from Windsor Forest High School, senior Shanyah Davis is headed off to begin her career in the Air Force.

“It feels amazing,” Davis said. “All these years of school and I’m finally done. It feels so good. Congratulations to everybody!”

Find the full schedule for other SCCPSS Curbside Distribution Ceremonies below:

May 3, 2021:

Windsor Forest High – 11:00 AM -12:30 PM

New Hampstead High 11:00 AM -12:30 PM

Islands High 3:00-4:30 PM

May 4, 2021:

Johnson High School 9:00-10:30 AM

Beach High School 9:00-10:30 AM

Savannah Arts Academy 3:00 – 4:30 PM

Woodville Tompkins High 3:00 4:30PM

May 6, 2021: