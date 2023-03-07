SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design’s (SCAD) School of Film and Acting will be presenting “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the historic Lucas Theatre from March 9 to 12.

Over 100 student producers, actors and set designers will be bringing their best to the play. In addition, Hollywood actor/producer (a regular in “MADtv” and Disney’s “Lizzie McGuire”) and current SCAD performing arts professor Craig Anton is directing and producing the play.

“This show is a brilliant collaboration between so many talented students, and I must say it is truly their show!” said Anton. “From our set designers, costume designers, set builders, painters, stage managers, sound designers, lighting designers, and our very funny and talented actors,

and understudies, everyone contributes to create a fantastic theatrical experience. I

am beyond grateful to all and thrilled to have witnessed priceless moments of comedy in rehearsals.”

“The Play that Goes Wrong” is a mischievous and enlivening twist of a who-done-it. The

play follows the absurdly disastrous opening night for the fictional Cornley Polytechnic

Drama Society, as their attempts to put on a 1920 murder mystery show- The Murder at

Haversham Manor- goes terribly wrong.

The play was originally written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of the

Mischief Theatre Company. It premiered in London in 2012 and on Broadway

from 2017 to 2019. The Tony-award winning play also received the Laurence Olivier

Award for Best New Comedy.

SCAD is one of the first universities to have the rights to the play.

Junior Milo Hutton (B.F.A., performing arts) plays Max, one of the lead roles. “We want

the audience to be entertained and surprised at the same time!” said Hutton. “I

promise you I will make you laugh and entertain you, and in return, what I need is your

support. I do a lot of crazy things, and what I really want is for the audience to be right

there with me.”

There will be four performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” from Thursday, March 9

through Sunday, March 12. There is an 8 p.m. show on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

and a 3 p.m. show on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton Street. Tickets are $5 for SCAD card holders; $15 for seniors, military and other students, $20 for the general public.

On Thursday, March 9, admission is free for SCAD Card holders.