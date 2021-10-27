SCAD Savannah Film Festival presents ‘Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is underway, and one feature documentary film making its way to the big screen had a chance to touch some lives in the Hostess City in a major way.

“Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” follows late British actor Brock around the United States with his nonprofit, Remote Area Medical (RAM).

RAM operates pop-up clinics that deliver free dental, vision and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals.

“It’s the story of a British-born, Amazonian cowboy turned wildlife TV star,” director Paul Michael Angell told WSAV NOW. “He decides he could do something more meaningful and decides to start an organization that operates free pop-up health clinics all across the United States.”

At the beginning of his journey, Brock sold most of his belongings and devoted himself to RAM clinics around the United States.

“It’s really the story of a modern-day medical monk,” Angell said.

Remote Area Medical made its way to Savannah earlier this year. The pop-up clinic was open on Aug. 28 and 29.

A member of a community group based in Chatham County who previously volunteered at a clinic reached out to RAM to see if they could provide a pop-up clinic in the area.

“The statistics of the clinics in Savannah say they saw 176 patients across two days and took over 200 volunteers to set the clinic up,” “Medicine Man” producer Vladimir V. Daniel said.

Angell said this region is the beating heart of RAM: “I think it’s great that it’s getting the word out across the community and everybody can see like the difficulties that people are under.”

He continued, “SCAD Savannah is a really prestigious film festival, and it’s great our peers are giving us a little bit of recognition and seeing the importance of Stan’s story.”

The film began shooting in 2012 and ended in 2018. Brock passed away on Aug. 29, 2018.

The film is showing at SCAD Savannah Film Fest until Oct. 30. Click or tap here to purchase access and stream “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story.”