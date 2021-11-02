SCAD Museum of Art presents Christian Siriano’s first solo exhibition ‘People Are People’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American fashion designer Christian Siriano recently made his way to the Hostess City for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Siriano unveiled his first solo exhibition “People Are People,” now on display at the SCAD Museum of Art.

“I’ve been a mentor here for the fashion students and now I’m back here with a beautiful exhibition and it’s really cool,” Siriano said.

“I love SCAD, I love Savannah and I love what they do for the arts,” he continued. “Not just like a young generation but also supporting generations that have been around and finding all these creative talents to come honor the students and all the great things that they do.”

The exhibit showcases a variety of Siriano’s bold, colorful, star-studded designs from his decade-plus career while celebrating the self-expression of every body at every age.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: Christian Siriano attends the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: A view of fashion designs at the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: A view of fashion designs at the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: Christian Siriano attends the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: Guests attend the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Christina Hendricks attend the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Alicia Silverstone, Christian Siriano and Christina Hendricks attend the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: Christina Hendricks attends the opening reception for the Christian Siriano “People Are People” exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Among the pieces on display are Janelle Mone’s eye-catching 2019 Met Gala look, Billy Porter’s black velvet Oscar gown from 2019 and Lizzo’s unforgettable Grammy gown.

“The exhibit really is to represent body and age and gender and all those things because that’s what my work is,” said Siriano, adding, “I helped change what the landscape of beauty is.”

The designer said his hope is for people to walk away from his exhibit feeling inspired.

“I think it’s important to show you can be a young designer and make an impact in the industry in a different way than a bigger brand does.”

“People Are People” will be on display until Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. SCAD Museum of Art is open Wednesday through Sunday. Click or tap here to purchase your admission ticket.