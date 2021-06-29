SCAD makes big art donation to local educators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) gives back to the community with an art donation.

Tuesday, SCAD donated thousands of art supplies to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

The tens of thousands of new and gently used art supplies, such as paint, brushes, fabric, sketch paper and tools, were collected by SCAD students and faculty to support local art educators.

The SCAD Serve Buzz Bus has helped make high-quality arts education possible for students across the region since 2010.

“The SCAD Buzz Bus was initiated by SCAD’s president, Paula Wallace, more than a decade ago in an effort to support and enhance education of the youth in our region,” said SCAD Serve Director Scott Linzey.

The Buzz Bus is now a part of the university’s community service arm. SCAD Serve “listens to the needs of our neighbors and provides meaningful solutions improving lives in our community,” said Linzey.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s superintendent and several art teachers were there to accept donations.

“We are just thankful for SCAD’s generosity and their support of us in so many ways, and today is just a symbol of another way of showing their support for arts education and for children,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett told WSAV NOW.

“This donation will benefit every school district. All 56 of them will receive a personalized supply box or boxes that will mean the world to our teachers,” said Levett. “They are excited, our kids are excited, we will be excited that it will be all in place.”

