SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has launched what they say is the first-ever sneaker design minor. Professor of Accessory Design Michael Mack spoke with WSAV about how this minor is only the beginning.

“The hope is to make it into a major,” Mack said. “We’ve had a great response to it so far.”

The idea started when faculty at SCAD realized that they weren’t tapping into everything that they could when it came to footwear.

“We just were kind of touching on sneakers, but it wasn’t the main focus,” Mack said.

Now, all of that has changed. By the time that students finish the minor, they will have a portfolio that includes physical as well as digital prototypes of their own designs.

With this minor students will use virtual reality technology in order to learn how to design and craft sneakers

Photography Courtesy of SCAD

“For the first time in accessory design, we’re using virtual reality headsets,” Mack explained.

Using a program called “Gravity Sketch,” students will be able to design their sneakers and see their designs through Oculus virtual reality headsets.

“I think that’s that’s huge to be able to introduce students to that because it’s that whole space is evolving really quickly,” Mack said.

Photography courtesy of SCAD

Mack had several pairs of sneakers that were designed by students on display. One was made by repurposing a purse that was destined to be thrown away. Another’s design was focused on deconstructing and then reconstructing the elements of a pair of sneakers.

“So, each of them have kind of like their own, you know, kind of unique story and situation as to why they exist,” Mack said.