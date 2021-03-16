SC Department of Education launches student writing contest to celebrate African American history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — High school students in South Carolina have the chance to win scholarship money for their school and a new laptop.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is partnering with Dominion Energy to launch a writing contest celebrating African American History.

Dominion Energy is expanding its Strong Men and Women program to South Carolina and building on SCDE’s longstanding South Carolina African American History Calendar, which honors prominent African Americans in the state who have made noteworthy contributions.

“The South Carolina Department of Education is thrilled to extend its partnership with Dominion Energy by offering this wonderful opportunity to high school students,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.

“We have seen the positive influence the African American History Calendar has had in South Carolina classrooms over the past 30 years, and we believe this new writing contest will further add to its legacy by challenging students to think creatively on a particular subject,” Spearman added.

All South Carolina high school juniors and seniors are invited to submit a 500-word essay for the chance to receive an Apple MacBook Air and $1,000 for their school.

The winners will be invited to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the 2022 African American History Calendar, and their essays will be showcased on the Dominion Energy and SCDE websites.

Students are asked to write about social justice and what it means to them, how a lack of social justice throughout American history has affected minority communities and actions that can be taken in support of social justice.

“A lot of this history isn’t well-known. So if we can get them to go out there and do research and learn about events and people and movements and causes that maybe they haven’t learned about or don’t really know that much about, it’s a great opportunity to encourage that,” Dominion Energy’s Ashley Cunningham told WSAV NOW.

Hear more from Ashley Cunningham about the contest below:

In 2019, Dominion Energy became the first additional corporate sponsor of the South Carolina African American History Calendar since its inception more than 30 years ago.

“Dominion Energy is excited to partner with the South Carolina Department of Education to engage high school students in such a meaningful way,” president of Dominion Energy South Carolina Rodney Blevins said.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to education and social justice while recognizing African Americans who have contributed to the fullness and richness of South Carolina’s history,” Blevins added.

Dominion Energy and SCDE employees and volunteers will serve as judges and choose a winning essay from each of South Carolina’s five regions: Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Central Savannah River Area.

The deadline for entries is April 23. Judging will take place from April 26 through May 14. Winners will be notified in late May.

You can apply for the writing contest HERE.

Each entrant must be a high school junior or senior at a public or private high school in South Carolina. Homeschoolers can also apply and the $1,000 school award can be applied to a homeschooler association.