SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a city renowned for its historic charm and Southern hospitality, Savannah’s culinary scene has reached new heights in 2023.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released health inspection scores from October to December that showcase the crème de la crème of Savannah’s dining establishments.
We’ve also included a handful of restaurants with the lowest scores for multiple health violations.
Perfect score establishments:
- Cargo Cafe
- District Seafood Kiosk
- Sweet Dreams Memorial Stadium
- The Palace Diner
- Java Burrito Company
- Cafe Taureau
- Water Witch Tiki
- The Peach Cobbler Factory Savannah
- Flightline Cafe & Catering
- Southbound Taphouse
- Charley’s Philly Steaks
- PGA Tour Grill
- Vic’s River Grill
- Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant
- The Hawthorn Minibar and Lounge
- Great American Bagel & Pannini
- Origin Coffee Bar
- Casa Guava
- The Fitzroy
- Rack ’em up Sports Bar & Lounge
- Uno Pizzaria
- Buns and Stuff Soul Food Eatery
- Elan
- Octane Bar & Lounge
- Miyabo Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
- Devillars Seafood Steak & Bar
- Ole Times Buffet
- The Savannah Gentlemens Club
- Sweet Spice Restaurant.
- Fifty-One Degrees
- Los Domirican Restaurant
- Pete’s Italian Ice
- Cold Stone Creamery
- The Avenue
- The Drayton Hotel Rooftop
- Savannah Nutrition
- Georgia Comfort Kitchen
- Compass Pool Lounge
- Baobab Lounge
- Superbloom
- Little Luckys
- Top Deck
- The Chicken Box
- O’Connell’s Pub
- La Parrilla Mexcian Restaurant
- Pelicans Snoballs
- Alleycat Lounge
- Roly Poly Savannah
- Gryphon Tea Room
- Ronnie’s Restaurant
- Yatai
- Sweet Patricia’s Bakery
- The Perk
- Willyum’s in Savannah
- The Overflowing Coffee Cup
- Strangebird
- The Burger Boat
- Doki Doki Ice Creamery
- 208 Wine Bar
- Donatos
- Sey Hey
- Bella’s Italian Cafe
- Coffee.Deli
- Quinn’s
- A Taco Affair
- Rita’s Ice of Savannah
- Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare
- Leopold’s Ice Cream
- Savannah Seafood Shack
- Latin Chicks
- Good Greens
- Holy Pie! Pizzeria
- Lady & Sons
- Louvenia’s Mobile Kitchen
- The Hive
- Bogeys
- Britannia British Pub
- Goose Feathers Cafe and Bakery
- Cane Kitchen
- Claw Down Cafe
- Arco
- Rachael’s
- Blueberry Hill
- B. Nicole’s Bistro
- Madame Butterfly
- Tempest BBQ
- The Funky Brunch Cafe
- Slow Fire BBQ
- Bayou Cafe
- B Local
- Aaron’s Grill
- Chive Seabar & Lounge
- Good II Go
- The Rail Restaurant & Lounge
- Bull Street Taco
- Nom Nom Sushi Cart
- Beauregard’s Juggernaut
- Tandem Coffee & Spirits
- Bowie Barbecue
- The Naked Dog
- Pounce Cat Cafe
The following restaurants received the lowest scores:
Las Palmeras Seafood and Grill received a score of 70 due to “Two containers of expired whole milk dated 12/11/2023 to be stored in the walk-in cooler,” according to inspector Kiana Moncur. They were also found in violation of thawing protocols and had cans of tomatoes and oil stored on the floor.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant also received a 70 for having raw chicken next to lettuce, tortillas between raw eggs and pork and no dating of food with coolers. They were also cited to have products like rice and cheese improperly stored.
P.J. Corner received a 71 for “Raw shrimp stored next to and with prepared vegetables and fruit (garlic, onions, limes),” according to inspector Keisha Lee. They were also cited for food uncovered, improper temperature control and improper storage.
Barnes Restaurant received a 71 as well for food temperature violations, open bleach near food products and a box of shrimp on the floor of the freezer.
Inspector Andrea Carrasco also “Observed an overall lack of active managerial control obvious by the pattern of non-compliance and obvious failure by the PIC to ensure employees are complying with the duties listed.”
Courtyard Savannah Midtown received a 71 score for having raw pork stored next to ready-to-eat pork as well as having multiple items not labeled, dated or identified.
The Narra Tree scored a 72 for having raw chicken stored above raw beef and next to raw pork in a walk-in cooler, improper food temperatures and multiple boxes of single-use items stored on the floor.
China Wok also scored a 72 for having beef, egg rolls, chicken, etc. stored uncovered throughout the facility. Inspector Cainan Smith also observed solid cloths covering wontons in the walk-in cooler.
To see more establishment scores, visit the Georgia Health Inspection website.