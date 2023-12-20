SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a city renowned for its historic charm and Southern hospitality, Savannah’s culinary scene has reached new heights in 2023.

The Georgia Department of Public Health released health inspection scores from October to December that showcase the crème de la crème of Savannah’s dining establishments.

We’ve also included a handful of restaurants with the lowest scores for multiple health violations.

Perfect score establishments:

Cargo Cafe

District Seafood Kiosk

Sweet Dreams Memorial Stadium

The Palace Diner

Java Burrito Company

Cafe Taureau

Water Witch Tiki

The Peach Cobbler Factory Savannah

Flightline Cafe & Catering

Southbound Taphouse

Charley’s Philly Steaks

PGA Tour Grill

Vic’s River Grill

Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant

The Hawthorn Minibar and Lounge

Great American Bagel & Pannini

Origin Coffee Bar

Casa Guava

The Fitzroy

Rack ’em up Sports Bar & Lounge

Uno Pizzaria

Buns and Stuff Soul Food Eatery

Elan

Octane Bar & Lounge

Miyabo Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

Devillars Seafood Steak & Bar

Ole Times Buffet

The Savannah Gentlemens Club

Sweet Spice Restaurant.

Fifty-One Degrees

Los Domirican Restaurant

Pete’s Italian Ice

Cold Stone Creamery

The Avenue

The Drayton Hotel Rooftop

Savannah Nutrition

Georgia Comfort Kitchen

Compass Pool Lounge

Baobab Lounge

Superbloom

Little Luckys

Top Deck

The Chicken Box

O’Connell’s Pub

La Parrilla Mexcian Restaurant

Pelicans Snoballs

Alleycat Lounge

Roly Poly Savannah

Gryphon Tea Room

Ronnie’s Restaurant

Yatai

Sweet Patricia’s Bakery

The Perk

Willyum’s in Savannah

The Overflowing Coffee Cup

Strangebird

The Burger Boat

Doki Doki Ice Creamery

208 Wine Bar

Donatos

Sey Hey

Bella’s Italian Cafe

Coffee.Deli

Quinn’s

A Taco Affair

Rita’s Ice of Savannah

Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare

Leopold’s Ice Cream

Savannah Seafood Shack

Latin Chicks

Good Greens

Holy Pie! Pizzeria

Lady & Sons

Louvenia’s Mobile Kitchen

The Hive

Bogeys

Britannia British Pub

Goose Feathers Cafe and Bakery

Cane Kitchen

Claw Down Cafe

Arco

Rachael’s

Blueberry Hill

B. Nicole’s Bistro

Madame Butterfly

Tempest BBQ

The Funky Brunch Cafe

Slow Fire BBQ

Bayou Cafe

B Local

Aaron’s Grill

Chive Seabar & Lounge

Good II Go

The Rail Restaurant & Lounge

Bull Street Taco

Nom Nom Sushi Cart

Beauregard’s Juggernaut

Tandem Coffee & Spirits

Bowie Barbecue

The Naked Dog

Pounce Cat Cafe

The following restaurants received the lowest scores:

Las Palmeras Seafood and Grill received a score of 70 due to “Two containers of expired whole milk dated 12/11/2023 to be stored in the walk-in cooler,” according to inspector Kiana Moncur. They were also found in violation of thawing protocols and had cans of tomatoes and oil stored on the floor.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant also received a 70 for having raw chicken next to lettuce, tortillas between raw eggs and pork and no dating of food with coolers. They were also cited to have products like rice and cheese improperly stored.

P.J. Corner received a 71 for “Raw shrimp stored next to and with prepared vegetables and fruit (garlic, onions, limes),” according to inspector Keisha Lee. They were also cited for food uncovered, improper temperature control and improper storage.

Barnes Restaurant received a 71 as well for food temperature violations, open bleach near food products and a box of shrimp on the floor of the freezer.

Inspector Andrea Carrasco also “Observed an overall lack of active managerial control obvious by the pattern of non-compliance and obvious failure by the PIC to ensure employees are complying with the duties listed.”

Courtyard Savannah Midtown received a 71 score for having raw pork stored next to ready-to-eat pork as well as having multiple items not labeled, dated or identified.

The Narra Tree scored a 72 for having raw chicken stored above raw beef and next to raw pork in a walk-in cooler, improper food temperatures and multiple boxes of single-use items stored on the floor.

China Wok also scored a 72 for having beef, egg rolls, chicken, etc. stored uncovered throughout the facility. Inspector Cainan Smith also observed solid cloths covering wontons in the walk-in cooler.

To see more establishment scores, visit the Georgia Health Inspection website.