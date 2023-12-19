SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — 2023 was transformative for Savannah and the state of Georgia, with new laws, new businesses and challenges. Here is WSAV’s 2023 rundown.

We will take a trip down memory lane to recap 2023 through popular stories each month to see how eventful this year was.

January

Blue Morph (provided by Georgia DNR LED)

February

  • This month saw growing frustration in the community regarding SCAD’s impact on the city bubble over in a rally. (Feb. 6)
  • A teacher was suspended in Bulloch County after a video was released of the faculty member shoving a student. (Feb. 6)
  • An all-out brawl caught on tape in the Savannah Historic District. Feb. 20)
  • Guy Fieri came to the Coastal Empire visiting Tybee Island. (Feb. 22)
  • A Costco employee in Pooler saves a woman from choking. (Feb. 23)
  • Alex Murdaugh testifies in the double murder trial. (Feb. 24)
  • This month saw 84 new business listings.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

March

Alex Murdaugh reacts as he addresses the court during his sentencing for stealing from 18 clients, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Beaufort, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

April

  • April saw the Federal Courthouse partially collapse downtown. (Apr. 11)
  • Can’t forget that Janet Jackson visited Savannah ahead of her tour this month. (Apr. 21)
  • Orange Crush rocks Tybee Island, bringing over 50,000 people. (Apr. 24)
  • 55 people were arrested in Savannah to seize guns and drugs as part of Operation Total Focus. (Apr. 24)
  • A former SPD officer was charged and sent to Chatham County Jail for robbery. (Apr. 27)
  • April had 74 new business listings as well

May

Josephine Wright (WSAV)

June

  • At the beginning of June, a new COVID variant was spreading throughout the United States. (June 1)
  • Quail Run Lodge was forced to close, displacing 50 people. (June 2)
  • 55 were arrested by the Thunder Task Force on DUI charges. (June 13)
  • Quando Rondo received his first indictment on drug and gang charges. (June 20)
  • Clint Eastwood was spotted in the filming of Juror #2 in Savannah. (June 23)
  • Local dog hero protects family and aided police in capture. (June 23)
  • Tyler Perry joined the fight with Josephine Wright against Hilton Head developers. (June 28)
  • An alligator charging a Hilton Head fisherman was caught on video. (June 23)
  • In June, business listings slowed down with 73 new listings.
Ron and Cindy Ecklund’s dog, Tucker, was the one who found Burham. (Patrick Ryan/News 4)

July

  • SB 140 took effect July 1, which received mixed reactions from the transgender community.
  • Turnt Island, the Tybee beach party, increased police presence on the island. (July 3)
  • Chazito’s Latin Cuisine was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” (July 6)
  • Investors lost $43 million after Savannah Hedge Fund Master Lending Group LLC filed for bankruptcy. (July 24)
  • A video of multiple sharks spotted outside of Hilton Head restaurant goes viral. (July 25)
  • Snoop Dogg joins Josephine Wright and Tyler Perry in donating to fight the Hilton Head developers. (July 25)
  • Employees at the cafes Foxy Loxy, Fox and Fig and Henny Penny started their fight for better wages. (July 26)
  • July, new business listings continued to decline at 60.
(Steve Wonser)

August

(NOAA)

September

October

November

December