SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — 2023 was transformative for Savannah and the state of Georgia, with new laws, new businesses and challenges. Here is WSAV’s 2023 rundown.

We will take a trip down memory lane to recap 2023 through popular stories each month to see how eventful this year was.

January

Blue Morph (provided by Georgia DNR LED)

February

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

March

Alex Murdaugh reacts as he addresses the court during his sentencing for stealing from 18 clients, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Beaufort, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

April

April saw the Federal Courthouse partially collapse downtown. (Apr. 11)

Can’t forget that Janet Jackson visited Savannah ahead of her tour this month. (Apr. 21)

Orange Crush rocks Tybee Island, bringing over 50,000 people. (Apr. 24)

55 people were arrested in Savannah to seize guns and drugs as part of Operation Total Focus. (Apr. 24)

A former SPD officer was charged and sent to Chatham County Jail for robbery. (Apr. 27)

April had 74 new business listings as well

May

Josephine Wright (WSAV)

June

Ron and Cindy Ecklund’s dog, Tucker, was the one who found Burham. (Patrick Ryan/News 4)

July

(Steve Wonser)

August

(NOAA)

September

October

November

December