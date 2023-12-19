SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — 2023 was transformative for Savannah and the state of Georgia, with new laws, new businesses and challenges. Here is WSAV’s 2023 rundown.
We will take a trip down memory lane to recap 2023 through popular stories each month to see how eventful this year was.
January
- Georgia saw loosened gun laws, which started on Jan. 1, allowing Georgians to carry a handgun without the need for a permit. (Jan. 3)
- Speculations of the Savannah Mall closing began to spread. (Jan. 10)
- City Market gets a new owner. (Jan. 10)
- In Glynn County, 76 people were charged on drug conspiracy charges as a part of Operation Ghost Busted. (Jan. 11)
- Nearly 200 snakes were seized in Georgia and Flordia as part of Operation Viper to address snake trafficking. (Jan. 19)
- Mayor Van Johnson bids for reelection.
- Also, this month saw 77 new businesses listings in the city.
February
- This month saw growing frustration in the community regarding SCAD’s impact on the city bubble over in a rally. (Feb. 6)
- A teacher was suspended in Bulloch County after a video was released of the faculty member shoving a student. (Feb. 6)
- An all-out brawl caught on tape in the Savannah Historic District. Feb. 20)
- Guy Fieri came to the Coastal Empire visiting Tybee Island. (Feb. 22)
- A Costco employee in Pooler saves a woman from choking. (Feb. 23)
- Alex Murdaugh testifies in the double murder trial. (Feb. 24)
- This month saw 84 new business listings.
March
- Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison. (Mar. 3)
- Gov. Kemps signed a bill that provided $250-$500 surplus tax refund checks. (Mar. 15)
- SCAD dining hall fell under fire for poor food quality found on a student-made Instagram page. (Mar. 21)
- Mellow Mushroom’s former owner was sentenced to prison for withholding payroll taxes. (Mar. 23)
- A jet was forced to abort landing at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport because another plane was on the same runway. (Mar. 24)
- This month also saw 108 new business listings.
April
- April saw the Federal Courthouse partially collapse downtown. (Apr. 11)
- Can’t forget that Janet Jackson visited Savannah ahead of her tour this month. (Apr. 21)
- Orange Crush rocks Tybee Island, bringing over 50,000 people. (Apr. 24)
- 55 people were arrested in Savannah to seize guns and drugs as part of Operation Total Focus. (Apr. 24)
- A former SPD officer was charged and sent to Chatham County Jail for robbery. (Apr. 27)
- April had 74 new business listings as well
May
- At the start of May on the coast of St. Simon’s Island, two people and a dog were rescued from a sinking catamaran by the Coast Guard. (May 2)
- On the same day, a construction worker at the Hyundai Metaplant dies after a fall. (May 2)
- Hyundai showcased its newest electric car lineup in downtown Savannah, the IONIQ 6. (May 10)
- Sundae Cafe at Tybee was featured on an episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” (May 16)
- 93-year-old Josephine Wright began her fight with Hilton Head developers. (May 18)
- The Beach Bum Parade came to Tybee this month. (May 19)
- 10.5 foot Great White ‘Rose’ was spotted off of Savannah’s coast this month. (May 24)
- In May, 76 businesses were listed.
June
- At the beginning of June, a new COVID variant was spreading throughout the United States. (June 1)
- Quail Run Lodge was forced to close, displacing 50 people. (June 2)
- 55 were arrested by the Thunder Task Force on DUI charges. (June 13)
- Quando Rondo received his first indictment on drug and gang charges. (June 20)
- Clint Eastwood was spotted in the filming of Juror #2 in Savannah. (June 23)
- Local dog hero protects family and aided police in capture. (June 23)
- Tyler Perry joined the fight with Josephine Wright against Hilton Head developers. (June 28)
- An alligator charging a Hilton Head fisherman was caught on video. (June 23)
- In June, business listings slowed down with 73 new listings.
July
- SB 140 took effect July 1, which received mixed reactions from the transgender community.
- Turnt Island, the Tybee beach party, increased police presence on the island. (July 3)
- Chazito’s Latin Cuisine was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” (July 6)
- Investors lost $43 million after Savannah Hedge Fund Master Lending Group LLC filed for bankruptcy. (July 24)
- A video of multiple sharks spotted outside of Hilton Head restaurant goes viral. (July 25)
- Snoop Dogg joins Josephine Wright and Tyler Perry in donating to fight the Hilton Head developers. (July 25)
- Employees at the cafes Foxy Loxy, Fox and Fig and Henny Penny started their fight for better wages. (July 26)
- July, new business listings continued to decline at 60.
August
- An attempt to smuggle guns, drugs and drones alleged to go into Smith State Prison was stopped. (Aug. 4)
- In August, we put a name to the face of Savannah’s ‘Flag Man’. (Aug. 17)
- Calhoun Square had a name change this year to Taylor Square voted by the community. (Aug. 24)
- Savannah Restaurant Common Thread was featured in Southern Living Magazine’s, The South’s Best New Restaurants of 2023! (Aug. 23)
- A local state of emergency was declared by Mayor Johnson ahead of Hurricane Idalia. (Aug. 29)
- In August, there were only 43 new business listings.
September
- Following Hurricane Idalia, seniors at the Live Oak Landing and the Veranda were left without power for 20 hours. (Sep. 1)
- September also saw a man get arrested for attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a human hamster wheel on Tybee. (Sep. 6)
- SPD whistleblower alleged that Savannah was being misled with information on the SPD staffing shortage. (Sep. 18)
- New Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center, the first of its kind in the region, brought 1,000 jobs. (Sep. 18)
- This month, allegations against District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett not living in his district began to rise. (Sep. 20)
- The city honored the legendary Beach High School basketball coach with a section of Hopkins Street renamed as ‘Coach Ronald Booker Way.’ (Sep. 25)
- Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sissy Spacek started filming ‘The Fabulous Four.’ (Sep. 25)
- Josephine Wrights reached her $350,000 goal to keep her home in Hilton Head. (Sep. 29)
- New business listings shot up in September with 94 new listings.
October
- October saw a Chatham County man who received a $1.4 million speeding ticket. (Oct. 12)
- TikTok’s famous Hinesville restaurant Izola’s announced its closing. (Oct. 13)
- Georgia was ranked by Forbes to be the worst state to seek health care. (Oct. 16)
- Plans approved for The Ritz Carlton to be overlooking city hall and River Street. (Oct. 17)
- The owner of Slutty Vegan stopped in Savannah on her book tour. (Oct. 17)
- Tyler Perry announced that he plans on building Josephine Wright a new home. (Oct. 17)
- Sterlin Colvin Jr., aka Stee, auditioned on NBC’s The Voice. (Oct. 19)
- The SCAD Film Festival returned!
- October saw 90 new business listings.
November
- Stevie Nicks opens the month with a concert in Savannah. (Nov. 1)
- Mayor Van Johnson won his second term as the Mayor of Savannah. (Nov. 8)
- Toast opens in downtown Savannah. (Nov. 13)
- A Tattnall County High School football coach filmed baptizing players was later fired from coaching following an incident after a football game. (Nov. 14)
- The City of Savannah released its 2024 budget of $560 million. (Nov. 18)
- Former First Lady Rosaline Carter died at the age of 96. (Nov. 19)
- Well-known pastor George Lee III was arrested for the second time on drug charges. (Nov. 28)
- Fox & Fig cafe closed their doors. (Nov. 30)
- New business listings slowed in November to 62.
December
- Tubby’s River Street and Duck Donuts both closed this month. (Dec. 4 & 5)
- The Georgia Department of Transportation made plans to replace the bridge altogether. (Dec. 12)
- 66 people were charged with DUI’s. (Dec. 12)
- Mama June’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell died at the age of 29. (Dec. 10)
- Hilton Head fisherman caught a great white shark. (Dec. 12)