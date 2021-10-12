Savannah woman leaves 9 to 5 job to live out dreams with ice cream truck business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah local Jenni Knight quit her job after years of being unhappy working in corporate America to chase a dream she didn’t know she could make a reality.

“I am the avenue to send out goodness and make people smile,” said Knight, “and when other people are smiling it makes me smile too.”

She’s currently living out her dreams through her ice cream truck business, Jenni’s Treats on the Street.

Knight has her master’s in chemistry and worked as a quality control specialist for 18 years.

“We made titanium dioxide, which is basically the color white, but I dealt with dangerous chemicals like chlorine gas and titanium tetrachloride,” Knight explained.

She began her ice cream career working out of a 1974 old mail truck called “the Hooptie.”











courtesy of Jenni’s Treats on the Street

“I found my first truck ‘the Hooptie’ in 2013 on a Spanish Craigslist ad — didn’t know what it said,” Knight recalled. “I went down to Greenville, South Carolina, and picked up a 1974 old mail truck right-hand drive; super exciting I had no idea what I was doing.”

“I figured out what I wanted my ice cream truck to look like, and it just flew off from there,” Knight said. “The first round I had four menu items, I now have 27 menu items.”

“It’s definitely possible to live your dreams.” Jenni Knight

Knight said her heart is full and she is so much happier out of the corporate world.

“I don’t have children, so now I have thousands of children,” Knight said. “I touch people on a daily basis, and what people don’t realize is they touch me as well.”

Knight told WSAV NOW interactions with others are where she gets her energy and motivation from.

“You can feel the vibrations of excited kids coming to the truck, you can feel that,” Knight said. “You can see the retirement community light up like a lightbulb when they hear your music or see your bubbles.”

Spreading positivity through selfless service, Knight and her team donate their proceeds to a charity of their choice each month.

Keri Mans is a Georgia Southern University Armstrong campus neuroscience and pathophysiology professor on weekdays and an ice cream girl by the weekend. Looking to shine a light and make a difference in lives, she says she loves having the opportunity to give back to the local community.

“The way that this job has changed my life, it has made me realize that it’s not all about the money, it’s not about your bank account, it’s not about fancy houses or big vehicles, it’s that feeling I get in my heart,” said Knight.

Jenni’s Treats on the Street is available for nonprofit fundraising events, birthdays, weddings and more. Click or tap HERE for more information.