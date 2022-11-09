SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Council of Chatham County has moved the date of the annual Veterans Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade will start at Abercorn Street and Gwinnett Street. The Fife and Drum Corps 3D US Infantry Regiment, which is stationed at Fort Myer, VA, will be traveling to Savannah to perform at the parade.

There will be road closures and parking restrictions during this event. Vehicles will not be granted access to the staging area or parade route once the closures begin. Vehicles located within the restricted parking areas will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Check out a map of the parade’s path provided by the City of Savannah below.