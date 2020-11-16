Savannah VA Clinic offers free flu shots for veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The peak of the 2020 flu season is coming up in January. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say it’s not too late to get your vaccination.

The Savannah VA Clinic is now offering free flu shots for all veterans. They are welcoming walk-ins at any of their locations, all you need is your VA ID card.

Medical professionals at the clinic tell News 3 they’ve been administering about 75 vaccinations per day and hope to increase that as the peak of flu season approaches.

“Even if it doesn’t prevent you from getting the flu, it does decrease your symptoms,” Assistant Nurse Manager at the Savannah VA Clinic Nicole Mosley said. “So if you do get the flu shot, you can still get the flu but it might not last as long and it won’t be as severe. It might keep you from being put in the hospital.”

If you’re not able to visit the clinic within their hours of operation, they are working with CVS, Walmart, Costco and Kroger to administer free flu shots for veterans on weekends. All locations require a Veteran’s Affairs identification card and mask.

“You don’t want the flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” Mosley said. “That’s part of working with our community. If we keep our veterans healthy, we can help keep the community healthy.”

Visit the Savannah VA website for more information about their free flu shot program and hours of operation.