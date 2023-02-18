SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is receiving reports that many Uber drivers in Savannah are unable to pick up rides in the Uber app likely due to a glitch in an update.

One driver, who requested to remain anonymous, said that he started having problems around 4 p.m. Friday after the app forced him to log back in.

“When you sign onto the app, there’s a button you can click on your preferences and little boxes you can check and un-check so that you can receive rides from those categories,” he said.

These preferences include things like delivery driving, passenger pickup and more.

“Whatever update they did yesterday- it wiped those preferences from the app,” he explained. The only section available? Deliveries.

What does this mean for the passenger? Even those who aren’t drivers are impacted.

First, there are fewer drivers available. Only some people are actually able to use the app to pick up rides. Next, because of this, the prices of rides go up.

“A higher demand of riders to drivers puts a surge on the city,” the driver explained.

On top of that, there’s another problem in play: customer and driver support.

“It’s not a nationwide problem,” the driver said, “I’m in numerous Uber driver Facebook groups both nationally and locally.”

He said that he’s only seen it happening in a few different markets nationally- but pretty much everywhere in the Savannah area. Why does this matter?

Driver and customer support for Uber is notorious for being difficult to access. If you’re a driver, there are different tiers of support.

Those who have worse acceptance rates (the number of rides they accept versus decline) are on the lower tiers and are rarely put in contact with individuals who know how to solve their problems. Those who have better acceptance rates (in the “diamond” tier, for example) are more likely to get access to someone in support who can actually solve whatever difficulty they are experiencing.

With less access to support, and fewer people raising awareness about what is going on, it is more unlikely that they will not be able to get the issue fixed any time soon.

“I don’t think that anyone who can fix it knows about it, honestly,” the driver said.

Another driver, Juan Morales, said that he was having the same issue. He was waiting at the airport with other Uber drivers, letting passengers know what was happening.

“They’re not happy either,” Morales said.

He said that the problem started around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

“Uber support team hasn’t been really helpful,” Morales explained.

Justin Ricketson agreed. He was waiting with Morales at the airport, trying to figure out how to make money when the app wouldn’t allow them to pick up any rides. He said that he has an Uber rental and might not be able to pay for the rental because the app won’t work.

Ricketson wanted people to know that the drivers are all working on the problem and hope the issue will be resolved soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.