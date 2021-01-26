Savannah Traffick Jam virtually returns for 6th year to raise awareness about human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Savannah Traffic Jam conference has returned to the Hostess City for the sixth consecutive year.

The annual conference reaches across industries in Savannah to raise awareness of the dangers and signs of human trafficking.

Unlike years past, this conference will be hosted on a digital platform. The final conference open to the public is this Saturday, Jan. 30.

The conference is hosted by the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council (SIDC), with the help of numerous community partners.

Throughout January, the SIDC has hosted conferences for specific medical and law enforcement personnel.

Board member Tina Browning of the SIDC says the pandemic has changed the ways in which law enforcement can properly investigate human trafficking and recognize victims.

She says that’s why this year’s conference is so important.

“As a mom and a dad and a community leader in our respective roles in the hospitality industry, every industry that we have in Savannah and the coastal market needs to be educated on where can they go if they see something,” she said.

Chairman Bill Gettis of SIDC says many people incorrectly think Savannah is not a place where human trafficking occurs.

He says the most important part of the conference is to dispel myths like that.

“A city like Savannah would be where a trafficker would take haven in,” he said. “They know that most of the people in this city […] mind their own business.”

The two both say it’s extremely important for people to speak up when they feel something may be wrong.

Gettis says a sign can be as small as someone who works at night but goes out and wears the same clothes every night.

If you feel someone may be a suspected victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or the Georgia Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-363-4842.