SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March is National Craft Month in the United States. That means you have the perfect excuse to celebrate by splurging on new fabric, yarn and more.

But where should you go that’s not a national chain? Here are some local stores you can stop by for all of your crafting needs.

Open every day of the week until 6 p.m., this is the perfect place for you to stop by in Savannah if you’re looking for reclaimed art supplies. They sell materials, paints and more at a fraction of the price you would regularly expect them to be.

In 2021, the store reclaimed over 14,000 lbs. of art supplies and reclaimed materials, diverting those materials from being discarded by those who no longer had a use for them.

Starlandia is located on Bull Street between the Popeye’s and Old Savannah City Mission.

If you’re looking specifically for yarn, you’ll have a few options in Savannah. The first is Frayed Knot, located on East Broad Street. They are open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 5 p.m., though their opening times vary from noon to 2 p.m. depending on the day.

This is a great option if your goal is to learn a new craft like knitting or crocheting, as they offer introductory classes at the store. You can learn more about introductory knitting, crochet and yarn spinning classes here.

Another great option for a yarn store is Unwind Yarn & Gifts, located on Waters Avenue between Christopher Drive and Colony Park Drive. They are open every day but Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. They close at 4 p.m. on all days except for Monday, when they close at 6 p.m.

This local shop has classes as well as groups that you can find on the Unwind Yarn & Gifts website. They’re perfect for the beginner on the search for some introductory groups or for the pro who is hoping to find some friends with a common interest.

If your heart longs to create something with a little fabric and thread, you’ll love Savannah Fabric Co. They are located on Abercorn Street by Oglethorpe Square.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this spot offers classes as well as events for those interested in learning how to advance their sewing skills.