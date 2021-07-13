Savannah set for new live music venue in Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An exciting new live music venue is making its way to the Plant Riverside District.

A partnership between The Kessler Collection and Live Nation will bring regional and national artists live in concert, to the new Atlantic Building at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.

The Atlantic Building’s District Live venue has a capacity 500 patron capacity and is set to be completed by the end of August.

“Music is a very important part of life and Kessler Enterprise is really known for our music and our art program so that’s really one of the brand standards of all of our Kessler properties,” Kessler Enterprises CEO Richard Kessler told WSAV NOW.

“There’s no need to go anywhere else when you come here you can stay for a week and still be discovering things here at Plant Riverside,” Kessler said.

Sixteen artists representing a range of musical genres from rock, pop, funk and alternative are currently scheduled to perform from August to December of 2021.

Photo Courtesy of Plant Riverside Live District

A rendering of District Live of Plant Riverside District

District Live’s upcoming concerts include the following performances:

Kendell Marvel

Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – $20 in advance; $22 at the door

Kendell Marvel — one of Nashville’s great songwriters with numerous noteworthy titles to his name, including country artist Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning song “Either Way” — will showcase his Southern songwriting skills and remarkable musical talents.

SUSTO

Saturday, September 11 at 8 p.m. – $22.50 in advance; $25 at the door

SUSTO, a Charleston, S.C. indie rock band led by Justin Osborne, will perform a collection of songs defined by rock roots and memorable hooks.

Amos Lee

Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. – $55 in advance; $60 at the door

Named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2005, singer-songwriter Amos Lee has opened for Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon, Merle Haggard, Dave Matthews Band, Adele, the Zac Brown Band, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers and many more.

Maddie & Tae

Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m. – $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Academy of Country Music Award nominees Maddie & Tae will perform their chart-topping hits, including “Girl in a Country Song,” “Fly,” “Shut Up and Fish” and “Die from a Broken Heart.”

The Nude Party

Tuesday, September 28 at 8 p.m. – $15 in advance; $17 at the door

Formed when they were students at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., The Nude Party is a seven-piece band that will perform what Rolling Stone calls “garage rock updated with a touch of 21st-century cynicism.”

Passafire

Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. – $20 in advance; $22 at the door

Rock-reggae band Passafire has released a total of six studio albums, including #1 albums on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae charts. Over the years, they’ve shared the stage with OGs 311, Pepper, Toots & the Maytals, The Wailers and John Brown’s Body.

Paul Cauthen

Wednesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. – $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Paul Cauthen, a Texas troubadour nicknamed “Big Velvet” for his baritone voice, will perform moving songs rooted in personal experience.

Turkuaz

Wednesday, October 20 at 8 p.m. – $20 in advance; $25 at the door

Brooklyn-based funk band Turkuaz will bring an explosion of energy to the stage punctuated by deft musicality and show-stopping singalongs.

White Reaper

Thursday, October 21 at 8 p.m. – $25 in advance; $30 at the door

White Reaper, a garage punk band that has performed at SXSW and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is best known for their chart-topping single “Might Be Right” and for their edgy, alternative sound.

Funk You

Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m. – $20 in advance; $20 at the door

This nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, Georgia is motivated by a love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, delivering a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat that continues to evolve after a decade on the road.

Marc Broussard

Wednesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. – $27 in advance; $30 at the door

Louisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will bring his acclaimed “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice to Savannah for one amazing performance.

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Saturday, October 30 at 8 p.m. – $15 in advance; $18 at the door

Nashville, Tenn.-based rock band Liz Cooper & The Stampede will perform what NPR calls “a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good.”

Drake White

Thursday, November 4 at 8 p.m. – $25 in advance; $30 at the door

Drake White and his band The Big Fire will delight audiences with their Southern sound, which has its roots in Drake’s childhood in the Appalachian foothills of Northeastern Alabama.

Tyler Rich

Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. – $22 in advance; $25 at the door

An up-and-coming country star who has already opened for Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, Tyler Rich is a 2018 CMT Listen Up artist with a diverse set list that includes sing-along anthems, love songs and a country-blues rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

Michigan Rattlers

Wednesday, December 8 at 8 p.m. – $15 in advance; $17 at the door

Michigan Rattlers, a musical group named to Rolling Stone’s 2016 list of the “Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know,” will play original songs inspired by bands as diverse as AC/DC and Bob Seger.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Friday, December 31 at 9 p.m. – $50 in advance; $55 at the door

Led by singer and The Rolling Stones’ touring saxophonist Karl Denson, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is an acclaimed seven-piece band that will bring the party for a special New Year’s Eve show that will blend rock, funk, blues, soul and gospel sounds.

District Live will begin hosting concerts on Aug. 24 as part of an exclusive booking arrangement with Live Nation. General admission tickets to all shows will go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com.

In addition to this extension of the Plant Riverside District, Kessler Enterprises is set to host the Savannah Carnaval on July 31. The Carnaval will feature a sneak peek of District Live and the new Atlantic Building at Plant Riverside District.

The event is a fundraiser for the SD Gunner Fund, which offers service dog placements for wounded veterans and children.

“One thing the Kessler Collection does and is proud to do is sponsor charitable events such as this.” Kessler Collection of Special Events Donna Currier said.

The Carnaval will raise funds to provide a service dog for a triple-amputee wounded veteran from Pooler. 100 percent of ticket sales will be donated to the cause.

“This is formatted as our sneak peek for the Atlantic Building which is our final phase for Plant Riverside and will showcase the ground level as well as District Live with a lively, Brazilian, Latin theme and it’s going to be a fun event for everybody,” said Currier.

Tickets to the Savannah Carnaval are $100/individual or $175/couple – tickets are available here.