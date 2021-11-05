Savannah Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon a fundraising affair for some runners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is ready for Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon kickoff.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person races were canceled for 2020. But this year, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson recently approved all large outdoor events, including the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

“So excited to be back — it’s our 10th running. You know, we had a pause for a year but such a great milestone for the event and for the city,” regional director with the Rock N Roll Series, Drew Wolff, said. “We’ve got a bunch of runners that are excited as well, so really looking forward to it.”

Wolff told WSAV NOW participants, volunteers and Savannahians can expect a great running event, accompanied by live music.

“We will have the music,” Wolff said. “We are the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, so music is a big piece of what we do and the events themselves, so none of that changes.”

However, making the list of changes due to COVID-19, face masks are required in indoor race venues regardless of vaccination status. Runners will also have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of their race.

“Those will be some of the unique things that you see this year, but the overall experience is we’re still going to run, we’re still going to rock, we’re still going to have a great time,” Wolff said.













Photo Courtesy Sparrow’s Nest

Nonprofit organization Sparrow’s Nest, located in Hudson Valley, New York, are repeat participants in the marathon. They told WSAV NOW they are very happy to be back in the Coastal Empire for this year’s race.

Sparrow’s Nest’s main mission is to help feed families facing a cancer diagnosis. The organization cooks and delivers homemade meals to families whose lives have been turned upside down by cancer diagnosis.

“Anyone that has children living in the home ages 18 and under whether its mom, dad, grandma, grandpa or the child themselves that are sick with any diagnosis of cancer, we come in and make homemade meals every week,” Sparrow’s Nest Founder and Executive Director Krista Jones said. “We deliver it to the families every Tuesday to help to offset some of the burdens that they face just with the journey that they have that lies ahead.

Jones says the nonprofit’s hope is to bring a sense of normalcy to lives when nothing seems normal at all.

Sparrow’s Nest has been lacing up for fundraising runs since 2014.

“We noticed that our community really, really got behind it, they loved raising money but also loved getting themselves in shape and taking better care of themselves,” Jones said.

Runners will be off to the races starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Follow wsav.com/RnR for complete coverage.