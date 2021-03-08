Savannah Repertory Theatre to open new venue downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Live community theater is coming back to Savannah’s Broughton Street for the first time in two decades.

The Savannah Repertory Theatre will be opening its second location in the old Southern Motors Acura dealership on Broughton Street.

“Downtown Savannah has always been the site of live theater in the area. We’ve got the Lucas Theater, the Trustee’s Theater and the Savannah Theater all within a few blocks of this location,” Member of the Savannah Repertory Theatre’s Board of Directors Stephen Plunk said.

“So it just made sense for us to be here in the thick of things and be accessed by all the tourists that are in town,” he added.

Since 2017, the theater has worked from The Playshop in West Savannah. Plunk says they plan to continue performing at both locations.

“We want to be Savannah’s only union, nonprofit, professional theater,” Plunk said. “A place where actors can come, put on shows for the community, and make a living for themselves while doing it.”

The Kaminsky family, the owners of the building, gifted the location to the theater group.

“We really appreciate the Kaminskys, and we appreciate the support we’ve gotten from the Savannah community so far,” said Plunk. “It’s been very humbling seeing the outpouring of support and the number of people who want to bring something like this to Savannah.”

Plunk says their goal is to open in January of 2022. After just one week, they’ve raised $7,000 toward their $200,000 goal.

“We’re going to do a little bit of work, this lobby is perfect for a theater,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize how much space there is in the back that we’re going to convert into the actual theater and seating area.”

The Savannah Repertory Theatre hopes to bring something special and unique to the downtown area.

“Theater makes you happy. I remember as a child, I never went to the theater,” Savannah Repertory Theatre’s Dolette McDonald said. “I didn’t go to the theater until I was an adult. So this affords an opportunity for more people to experience what theater is about.”

Savannah Repertory Theatre is asking for donations to help fund the construction of the black box theater. You can make a donation on their website.

Sign up to tour the building during their open house on Sunday, March 14.