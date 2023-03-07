SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many in the Savannah community are mourning the loss of one that made a great impact on entertainment production in the community. The Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) announced on Monday the passing of Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC) Executive Director Erin Fraser.

Fraser, who was named SRFC executive director on Dec. 13, 2022, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 3.

“Erin was a veteran in the entertainment production industry and was already making such a positive impact here in Savannah,” stated SEDA President and CEO Trip Tollison. “She had such a radiant and positive energy that people gravitated to her. She was going to do big things here in Savannah and we are so fortunate that we were able to spend the time we had with her.”

Fraser came to SRFC with a strong background in entertainment production. She had been a senior assistant to Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels where she helped in the development and launch of Conan O’Brien’s Late Night. She also worked on Wayne’s World 2, Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. She was then tapped as a producer for Broadway Video, Michael’s production company.

In addition, Fraser worked as a staff writer for Saturday Night Live as well as an associate producer and talent executive for Burly Bear Network, where she was responsible for developing talent and producing original programming.

Fraser leaves behind her husband, Jay Fraser III, and three children.

Memorial services in Savannah and New York will be announced at a later date.