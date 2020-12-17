Savannah pianist to host holiday concert to spread cheer amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local musician hopes to spread some yuletide cheer on the final Friday before Christmas.

Pianist and Savannah native Eric Brack plans to host his “A Brack Christmas” holiday concert at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District on Dec. 18.

He says his daughter, also a pianist, encouraged him to put on the free community event.

“She had this idea of us getting together and trying to do something for the holidays for those that have suffered throughout these trying times that we’re going through with the coronavirus and this pandemic,” Brack told WSAV NOW.

“What we want to try to do is just bring about some joy to comfort those that are going through it and help them to know and understand that through the way of music, they can be encouraged and uplifted,” he said.

Performers joining Brack on the Beethoven Terrace include singer Comia Flynn, saxophonist La Toya Byrd and local recording artist Calvin J. Ford, who is Brack’s nephew.

Brack, who performs on the terrace each Saturday, says COVID-19 precautions will be in place at Friday’s event with mask-wearing and distanced, limited seating.

“A Brack Christmas” will take place at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re just excited, and I’m hoping to see Savannah come out,” Brack said.

