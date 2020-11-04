Savannah photographer’s project spotlights overlooked stories of homeless community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local photographer is offering people online a unique chance to look through the lens of Savannah’s homeless community.

Somi Benson-Jaja, who owns Shot By Somi Studios, began his Stories from Savannah photo project in October.

He tells WSAV NOW that he’s photographed six members of the local homeless population thus far and has shared five of their stories on Facebook.

The photographer’s goal is to give faces and voices to those that are sometimes overlooked.

Benson-Jaja, who was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and has spent most of his life in Savannah, says he’d been considering working on the special project for the past two years.

“I feel like the people that aren’t served the most are our homeless population, and we have a lot of agencies that do serve them, but I think we forget about those people a lot,” Benson-Jaja told WSAV NOW.

Uncle Butchy says he had an average upbringing as a single child and was able to support himself throughout adulthood. “But then Matthew came…I never recovered from Matthew.” He traced back the beginning of his struggles to when Hurricane Matthew hit the southeast.” Excerpt, “Stories from Savannah,” courtesy of Somi Benson-Jaja

“I thought it would be really good to shine a light on them and let them kind of use their words and tell us what’s going on in their lives,” the former music education teacher said.

As part of the Stories from Savannah series, Benson-Jaja and his team plan to share via social media 10 images and stories of people he has interviewed around Savannah.

“Driving to work every day, I see the imprint,” he said. “I’m a giver by nature, so it’s always hard when somebody is right there and I’m sitting in my car, so I kind of keep a little stash of cash to be able to give.”

(Image courtesy of Somi Benson-Jaja)

He noticed over the past few months on his commute, he would see more people than normal and became curious about learning their stories.

While there have been some people who have been willing to share their backgrounds and journeys to homelessness with Benson-Jaja, he notes that others have been hesitant.

“When people go through trials and struggles, they don’t want to be flashing over Facebook or on the internet all the time, so it has been a trial going out there,” he said. “There have been a lot of misses, they wonder your agenda, and why are you coming to talk to them, and a lot of times people don’t talk to me.”

For the homeless community members that have been open to the opportunity, Benson-Jaja says each of their stories has been unique.

“The initial reason for homelessness isn’t something that would be a cliché, like drugs or alcohol, but I think a lot of times it’s about relationships, mental illness, things that we don’t think about,” he said.

The photographer says he’s been pleased with the community’s response to his special project.

“Each story that I profile and post, people always want to know how they can help that person or help the cause,” Benson-Jaja said, adding, “I think as we’re getting into that season of Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for what we have as well as share with others, as well.”

To view photos and read stories included in the Stories from Savannah project, visit Somi Benson-Jaja’s Facebook page by clicking this link.