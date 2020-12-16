Savannah organizations host COVID-safe holiday events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are going to look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

But many local organizations are working to keep the spirit alive by hosting holiday events to help families celebrate safely.

December Nights and Holiday Lights

The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens is hosting a drive-thru light display every night through Christmas Eve from 6 to 9 p.m.

Each year prior, they’ve held a walking tour, but this year you can see the displays from the safety of your vehicle.

Members of the military and first responders can receive complimentary tickets with ID.

SavannahGrams

A local organization is getting creative for how they spread Christmas cheer this year.

SavannahGrams is a locally-owned company that brings Santa Claus to your front door. You can choose to have a Zoom call with Mr. and Mrs. Claus or he can visit socially-distanced on your front lawn.

“You see, when you’re Santa Claus and coming in in the middle of the night and delivering presents, well, you don’t have to worry about 6 feet distance. Nobody’s in the room with you!” Santa Claus said.







Email them today to book a Santa visit at SavannahGrams912@gmail.com.

Mobile Santa

There’s more than one way to get Santa your wishlist this year. Now you can skip the line at the mall and take your kids to visit Santa from the safety of your own home.

The Ivory Agency, a local childcare business is launching Mobile Santa, with proceeds going to local children in foster care to help fulfill their wishlists.

They teamed up with the Bryan County Division of Family and Children Services to ensure all foster children will receive a gift.

Founder of the Ivory Agency, Gabrielle Ivory, says she created the fundraiser in hopes of foster children having a better holiday this year.

“Our values are creating solutions for families’ unique needs,” Ivory said. “So every child in foster care in Bryan County, their wishlist will be sponsored.”

Ivory says the agency is following all COVID-19 precautions to make the experience as safe as possible, including regular coronavirus tests for Santa as well as virtual options to speak with children.

Mobile Santa offers two options:

A meet and greet, a family portrait with Santa, and a letter to Santa’s mailbox. A certificate from the North Pole saying the child is on Santa’s nice list, storytime with Santa in person or virtually, a keepsake, as well as a personalized phone call from Santa.

To sign up or to make a donation, visit the Ivory Agency Website.

20th Anniversary Gingerbread Trail and Competition

Visit some of Savannah’s downtown businesses to see a wide variety of gingerbread masterpieces.

Each location will be showing about five gingerbread houses and welcomes participants to enjoy special holiday fare and find a gift for their loved ones as they tour. The event will run each day now through Dec. 25.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking. Admission is free. For more information, email julie@savannahswaterfront.com.

A Christmas Tradition

A Christmas Tradition is a two-hour live family-friendly performance that features Christmas favorites mixed with comedy, audience participation and even a few appearances by Frosty, Santa and his dancing reindeer.

Limited seating is available. To comply with safety standards, the theater is only selling 25% of the seating capacity to ensure adequate distancing.

The shows will run now through Dec. 24. For a preview, visit their website at www.savannahtheatre.com.