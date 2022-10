SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed.

In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information at this time.”

The 469,000 square foot, more than 40-acre property sold August 8th after a three-day auction with bids starting at $2.5 million and ended at over $8 million.