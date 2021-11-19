Savannah local goes ‘Beyond the Check’ in food documentary series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After working in the food and service industry for over 20 years, Savannah local Reyshan Parker is trading in his apron for a new culinary adventure.

As executive producer and host of “Beyond the Check: Worker – Owner Edition,” Parker is exploring every inch of the Hostess City and beyond through cuisine.

“I started ‘Beyond the Check’ after trying to figure out how to use media to give back to the community,” Parker said.

The documentary series was created to highlight worker-owned restaurants.

“I find those hidden gems, restaurants, little local favorites that you wish you knew about,” Parker said. “You know when you’re going to a town, you usually have to ask the locals about where to eat.

“Well, I’ve already been there, so if you watch the show and you want to go to an area I’ve already been to, you can just be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to have that.’”

The show follows the stories of different establishments and their staff through each episode.

“I was doing this fun thing where I was hanging out with servers and I was taking servers out to do something fun,” Parker said. “I wanted to do more than that.”

With an iPhone camera and a dream, the show was born.

Instead of highlighting well-known franchise restaurants, Parker chooses independently owned small businesses.

“Mainly fine dining, casual restaurants that are usually closed once during the week so the chef can have a day off,” Parker said.

