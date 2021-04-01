Savannah law firm launches ‘Banded Together’ initiative to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local law firm is working to help increase community trust in coronavirus vaccinations in Georgia.

Harris Lowry Manton LLP, a law firm with offices in Savannah and Atlanta, started an initiative called “Banded Together” that will provide free wristbands at Coastal Health District vaccination sites in Savannah and Fulton County Department of Health vaccination sites in Atlanta.

“We created these wristbands that say ‘proud to be vaccinated’ and ‘banded together’ to encourage people to wear these bands to show their friends and their neighbors that they’ve been vaccinated,” Harris Lowry Manton LLP Founding Partner Jeff Harris said.

“As a community, we can beat this, and as a community, we can look forward to brighter days ahead,” he added.

The firm will also offer scholarships to support children across the state who have lost parents due to the pandemic.

“These children will have educational needs in the future and we want to be there for them,” Harris said. “We want this dark period in their past to have some glimmer of hope, and let them look at this and think this scholarship was provided to me by the love and care of my community that came forward during a dark time.”

You can also purchase wristbands on the Banded Together website or make a donation. All proceeds will be put toward scholarships for students who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“When people look to their community, and they see that their friends and neighbors are getting vaccinated, it gives them some comfort,” Harris said.

“There will still be people who are hesitant about this, and I want them to have some comfort that folks who they trust are getting vaccinated,” he added. “We’re at the end of this thing. We have to push forward and work together as a community to encourage people to get vaccinated.”