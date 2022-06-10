SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While planning an adventurous trip this summer, consider including a kayaking tour. These tours offer stress relief and serenity in stunning, remote locations.

“Most people do guided tours in our area,” said Kristin Law, owner of Savannah Canoe and Kayak. “We do everything from half-day tours to multi-day trips everywhere in our area — from Tybee to Little Tybee to Skidaway out to Ebenezer Creek — so there’s a lot of options in our area.”

Law said most of their trips are geared for beginners, though all ages and abilities are considered.

“We mostly do kayak tours because there’s less windage, they are lower to the water, they have a little more performance,” she explained. “In coastal waters, they’re easier for people than canoes.”

Intercoastal waterways along Georgia coast. Getty Images.

Freddie Barber, owner of Aqua Dawg Kayak Company said their Tybee “Hidden Marsh” Tour is an unforgettable marsh experience that no one else offers. Discovered by a local shrimper/fisherman on his way to work, the hidden gem is now a tour favorite.

“He found this narrow path that’s open only at high tide,” said Barber. “On that tour, what you experience is a hidden marsh, it’s wildlife. You are right there with nature along the sides. There’s no boats or anything — it’s hidden in the marsh. So, you feel more secluded.”

Like Savannah Canoe and Kayak, Aqua Dawg Kayak Company also offers tours that are designed with beginners in mind.

“We offer three types of tours and they’re all at different times because of that reason. Our tours go out with the tides,” said Barber. “As you know, every 12 hours the tides go from high tide to low tide. The low tide goes with what they call slack tide, the water stands still and goes back in the other direction.

“For instance, our Cockspur Lighthouse Tour is a low tide tour,” he continued. “We go out at 30 minutes before low tide, so the waters push us out, for the beginners, so it’s an easy paddle out.”

Photo provided courtesy of Moon River Kayak Tours

Moon River Kayak Tours paddles in the waters of the Skidaway Narrows, part of the Skidaway River and the Skidaway Island State Park.

“It is a fun, easy place to paddle because of the area that it’s within,” said Mike Neal, founder of Moon River Kayak Tours.

The Skidaway Narrows is known for its beauty. As eagles and ospreys soar in the sky above, kayakers may also see a dolphin or otter swim by.

Neal and his wife Cathy have been paddling the local waters since 1995 and opened Moon River Kayak Tours to share the beauty of kayaking the local waters with others.

Not only do they include kayaks, paddles, life jackets and a guide for the tours, Neal offers advice to help first-timers enjoy the tour even more.

“When doing any water sport, whether they are doing a tour or doing it on their own, I highly recommend sunscreen, a hat, water, some type of shoe,” he said, “and if you are doing it on your own or on a tour, obviously, life jackets are required.”

Photo provided courtesy of Aqua Dawg Kayak Company

Barber also has an important recommendation: “Make sure the company that you go with, regardless of us, or anywhere else, that the tour is designed for beginners and intermediate.”

Pay attention to the type of kayak offered, he said.

“We use sit-on-top kayaks. Those are for beginners,” Barber explained. “That way, if you fall off your boat and you get nervous, your legs are not trapped like a sit-in. You just flip it back over.”

Learning how to twist out of a sit-in kayak is key, he said.

“On ours, you get mad or you laugh when you fall off,” Barber continued, “and then you just flip it over and get back on it.”