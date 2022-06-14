SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those who view roller derby as an intense mix of violence, pain, sweat, tears, and yelling are missing the whole point.

The Savannah Jr. Derbytaunts (SJDT), the little sister league of the Savannah Derby Devils, is a competitive sports organization striving to improve athleticism, self-discipline and character while promoting team unity.

However, some may question how can self-discipline and character be at the forefront of a sport that some may consider to be savage.

SJDT coaches Raven Noir, Midnight Dreary, Selena Siren, Catatoniccrush. These are their derby names. Photos provided by Savannah Jr. Derby Taunts.



“We have four coaches and they actually all at one point played for the Derby Devils,” said Heather Head, Board Member and BOUT Head of SJDT. “They have that skillset background to, which is great. One thing they are very driven by is making sure that the team is a team and the girls are mentally strong.”

She continued, “So, this year we changed things around where skills were kind of secondary because we want to, as a team, get our girls mentally prepared because it can be a very aggressive and very intimidating sport and just getting them ready for what’s to come once they get those skills in place. Also, to make sure the team is bonded as a team and that they trust their teammates. So that has been really beneficial this year. The sport, yes it’s aggressive, but these girls are all different shapes, sizes and they are really not intimidated by the fact that someone is much bigger than them because they all have these different types of skill sets.”

SJDT team after one of their recent games.

Part of the purpose of the SJDT is to introduce the sport of roller derby to young women and to help build confidence through participation in a competitive sport.

It is their goal to empower young women and instill a sense of sisterhood within the league, and to allow that positive energy to reach out into the community through events, activities, and charity sponsorship, while providing entertainment for fans.

SJDT volunteered in the women’s half and 5k race in April of this year.



“What we see flourish the most is the girls that come in that are very quiet, that are very shy, that don’t like confrontation, that don’t like to be the center of attention and you can see their parents at first are kind of like ‘I don’t think this is going to be for them, it just doesn’t fit their personality type,'” Head said.

“Then you see as they start to learn and they start to be motivated by their coaches and teammates that they just flourish and you see them working with their teammates, talking with their teammates, whereas before they would just kind of sit by themselves and be very quiet and very intimidated. Roller derby really helps the skaters that are not confident, to put that confidence out and to feel empowered.”

SJDT during one of their games.

Head’s daughter Lilly, also known as SlammerHead, is a member of the team and shares why she signed her up.

“She had done rollerblading. She just skated around the neighborhood. She also watched a movie that was called Whip It. It’s like a roller derby movie,” Head said. “So that’s what got her into it and basically, it’s just me being a parent and coming in and becoming a board member to support and help organize this team.”

“It’s so different from any other sport I’ve played. I love to challenge how fast I can go and I found real quick that I loved to hit and get hit,” Lilly said. “It was incredible to have such a different experience. After that first practice, I knew I was hooked.”

Those interested in signing their daughters up will have the same opportunity in September. Their open enrollments will be on Tuesdays in September at Star Castle located at 550 Mall Blvd. from 5:15 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Even those who are simply thinking about it, or if you’re on the fence about it, or don’t feel that their child is athletic, are invited to go out and try it. All you need is water and a mouth guard and they will provide all of the other tools needed.

“Just give it a chance and see what you think. Get to know our team, get to know our coaches. Any of the girls that really come in, they just immediately fall in love with the team because there is just a team unity there,” said Head.

More information about the Savannah Junior Derbytaunts can be found on its website or check out their Facebook page.