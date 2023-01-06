Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks exclusive mug series Been There Series Across the Globe Collection. (Photo provided by Hollie Lewis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs.

“We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah. It was just time. People have always been asking for Savannah mugs,” said Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Starbucks manager Kesha Scott.

The exclusive series includes designs inspired by hometowns and destinations across the globe.

Savannah’s mug is designed in white, green and yellow colors. The mug not only has the city’s name and HOSTESS CITY of the SOUTH on it, but it also features over a dozen images associated with the city.

Local landmarks include River Street, the Tybee Island Light Station & Museum, the Talmadge Memorial Bridge and one of Savannah’s city squares.

Scott said they plan to continue selling the mugs for a long time. They can be purchased at their location for $13.86, which includes taxes.