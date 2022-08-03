SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.

Savannah’s homeless shelters are continuing to meet the needs of those without a home as high temperatures continue to be oppressive. As they do so, a few of them shared their wish list for items they continually need, to make the lives of those they serve a little easier.

The Old Savannah City Mission was established in 1997. Photo by WSAV’s Hollie Lewis

During the hot months, Old Savannah City Mission has been offering those without a home the opportunity to cool off indoors, watch television and take daily showers. They also are continuing to provide three hot meals daily, overnight shelter and clothing.

Currently, they are in need of the following donations: laundry detergent, bleach, disinfectant spray, paper plates, plastic ware, napkins and household cleaners. They are located at 2414 Bull Street. When dropping off donations park, and give them a call at 912-232-1979 and they will come out to your car to pick them up.

Since 1983, Inner City Night Shelter has been an emergency shelter for chronically homeless adult men and women. Photo by WSAV’s Hollie Lewis

At the top of Inner City Night Shelter’s wish list for donations are three compartment carryout trays for the evening meals they serve. They are also in need of forks, napkins, bottled water, 16 oz. sports drinks, bleach, and cleansing agents to clean their shower bottoms. Items can be dropped off at 124 Arnold Street. They would prefer those who would like to give a donation to give them a call at 912-232-4673 before they arrive.

Park Place Outreach serves children ages 11-17 who are runaways or in need of a home. Their wish list items include paper towels, toilet tissue, bottled water, laundry detergent, hand soap, disinfectant spray and wipes, cleaning supplies in general and school supplies. For their Outreach Program, they are in need of can openers so that those they serve can prepare to enjoy their food a little easier. Donations can be dropped off at 514 E Henry St.

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire houses guests in one of two main shelter models: rotational and static. The rotational shelter model houses families with children in different locations each week. The static site model is a fixed site for the families to stay, and volunteers to provide the hospitality at the site.

To help in serving guests, Family Support Specialist Heather Tomlinson gave a list of items they need from their Amazon Wish List. They include: toilet paper, paper towels, liquid bleach, laundry detergent, disinfectant spray/wipes, bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, trash bags and multipurpose cleaners.

More information about donations can be found here.