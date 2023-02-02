SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Harley-Davidson is hosting its 13th annual Chili Cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will be able to taste test each contestant for $1. There will be cash prizes available for first, second and third place winners.

WSAV NOW’s Angel Colquitt spoke with the folks at Savannah Harley-Davidson about the event to see what else people should know heading into it.

Along with the cookoff, there will be vendors, live music, and more.

Savannah Harley-Davidson is located at 1 Fort Argyle Rd.