SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday.

Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing.

Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival:

Angela Baumgartner (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Angela Baumgartner has lived in Savannah for a few years. She said she enjoyed looking around the festival and tasting the food.

“I like eating the food, my favorite thing to eat is the gyros,” she said.

Heather Anderson (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

“We come every year,” said Heather Anderson, who enjoyed festival food like the spanakopita. She also enjoyed the entertainment, “I like the dancers,” she said.

Sharon Mays (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

“It’s something that I look forward to every year because I love the food and I love the atmosphere. It’s a great thing to come to every year,” Sharon Mays said. “I think that it really embraces the variety of the people who live here and the many cultures who come together within Savannah.”

Bill and Joan Earnhart (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“The food is good, the dancing music is good, the fellowship, God bless everybody here,” Bill Earnhart said.

Joan Earnhart said she likes to come out to the festival on the first day because the food is fresh, and she really enjoys the Greek salad.

“I have a friend here and I always like to see her, and I love to watch them dance,” Joan said. On what the festival brings to the City of Savannah she said, “It brings us all together and everybody enjoys good music, a good time and good food.”

