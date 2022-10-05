SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list.

Tickets for the Savannah tour start at $25 per adult. You’ll travel through downtown Savannah with a costumed guide while you learn all there is to know about the ghosts of the city. This tour is 90 minutes long and wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Tripadvisor also compiled a list of the top ghost tours in Savannah which you can check out below.