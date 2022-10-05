SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list.
- History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour – Salem, MA
- New Orleans #1 Haunted Ghost, Voodoo, & Vampire Tour – New Orleans, LA
- 90-Minute Savannah History & Haunts Candlelit Walking Ghost Tour – Savannah, GA
- Haunted Evening Horse and Carriage Tour of Charleston – Charleston, SC
- 90-Minute Walking Tour of the Ghosts of Washington DC – Washington DC
- Classic Haunted Tour of Jerome from Sedona – Jerome, Arizona
- Dark Philly Adult Night Tour – Philadelphia, PA
- Twilight Ghost Tour – Denver, CO
- San Antonio Haunted History Ghost Tour – San Antonio, TX
- Nashville Haunted Boos and Booze Tour – Nashville, TN
Tickets for the Savannah tour start at $25 per adult. You’ll travel through downtown Savannah with a costumed guide while you learn all there is to know about the ghosts of the city. This tour is 90 minutes long and wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Tripadvisor also compiled a list of the top ghost tours in Savannah which you can check out below.
