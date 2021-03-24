Savannah fitness instructor opens new workout studio to encourage women’s empowerment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new fitness, health and empowerment studio opened its doors on East 70th Street earlier this month.

The Firm Savannah founder Sheena Allen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her facility on March 6, a couple of days before International Women’s Day.

The fitness instructor says she’s helped other women navigate their personal fitness journeys over the past decade.

The mother of four children says she’s led Zumba, total body, dance fitness and boot camp workout classes at locations throughout the area, including the Habersham YMCA.

Allen, who’s also owned a full-time aftermarket car accessories and pinstriping business for 17 years, says a change in her mental health led her to open a studio.

“I’ve always dreamed about having my own studio, but COVID really pushed me because I saw a difference in my mental health when I couldn’t have that interaction,” said Allen, who previously taught virtual fitness classes during the pandemic.

“We need each other to stay safe, but we also need that inner energy from one another to become better to, you know, to live, basically,” Allen told WSAV NOW.

The fitness trainer says she’s currently limiting her classes to 22 participants each session, although she can normally host 60 to 80 clients.

She keeps her studio’s large doors open on each side during classes to allow for better airflow and social distancing.

Allen, who says she’s danced and been active most of her life, says people can expect high-energy workouts when they stop by The Firm Savannah.

“We have everything from Zumba to total body classes, which consist of weights and bands,” she said, adding that she plans to add an outdoor training area to the studio in the future.

Men are welcome to join in, Allen says, although she only currently has a couple of male clients.

“I think it’s intimidating for them to be outdone by a woman,” she said. “Guys, I encourage you to come to this space and show us what you got!”

Allen shares that her own fitness journey began around the birth of her first child.

“I realized how much I was not taking advantage of my body, and I really wasn’t utilizing myself and my capabilities,” she said.

Allen says she’s had clients ranging from ages 14 to 83, and encourages anyone looking to live a healthier lifestyle to take small steps with realistic goals.

“Do something daily, whether it be 10 or 15 minutes on your mental health and your physical health, just do something small that just gives back to you to make you feel that you’re empowered, and that will help you grow,” Allen said.

“I want you to learn lifestyle goals, I want you to have something that you can take away with you forever,” she said.