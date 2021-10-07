Savannah Early College High School student selected for Georgia Student Advisory Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Early College High School Senior Jeremiah Salley is representing the Savannah-Chatham County school district at the state level.

“This opportunity really feels special to me,” Jeremiah told WSAV NOW, “just really being able to be a part of such a grand thing.”

Jeremiah is a 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council selectee for Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

“This position will require me to basically discuss any suggestions, concerns, or ideas I have to Georgia superintendent,” he explained.

Jeremiah is the only student from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System on the student advisory board, as well as Georgia’s First District Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA).

“My motivation behind applying to such an opportunity was the opportunity to be heard, especially with the passing of House Bill 444,” Jeremiah said. “House Bill 444 is a bill that was passed about a year ago which cut the funding of the amount college credit hours that students could earn from early college programs in Georgia.”

Jeremiah said because of the bill, he’s dually enrolled at Savannah Technical College and Savannah State University. He is expected to earn his associate’s degree in May 2022, along with his high school diploma.

“It feels very heavy,” Jeremiah said. “I’m speaking for my peers and the overall community, so I will be able to get their suggestions and ideas and bring them to our superintendent.”

While making time for his schoolwork, he is also heavily involved and dedicated to his activities outside of the classroom.

“I run cross country for my school, I’m in Beta club, I’m even in the national honor society,” Jeremiah said.

“It always amazes me how brilliant he is,” Jeremiah’s older brother, Jaylon Salley, said. “How he comes home with nearly all As, if not all As, and just for him to have this opportunity being on the student advisory council, being able to multi-task, run track and take care of all his other responsibilities.”

Family and friends said growing up with Jeremiah has always been easy.

“Jeremiah is very dependable and hardworking in my opinion,” his twin brother, Joshua Salley, said. “He’s definitely inspirational, I feel that he has impacted a lot of lives, he’s a very optimistic person and he’s going places in his future.”

Any students in Chatham County who wishes to contact Jeremiah in presenting their concerns or suggestions to the council can email him at 912studentcouncilman@gmail.com.