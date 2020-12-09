Savannah Downtown Business Association hosts blood drive to benefit Red Cross

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Downtown Business Association hosted a community blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday at The Charles Morris Center.

Those who participated were entered into a raffle for items from local Savannah businesses including Pelindaba Lavender, The Gaslight Group and J. Parker.

“The Savannah Downtown Business Association is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” Executive Director Jackie Schott said.

“This blood drive is our way of giving the Savannah community, our association members, and their employees an opportunity to help save lives,” she added.

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, so blood products must be constantly replenished. Bood is also a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.

“I can’t think of a better gift to give someone this holiday season than the gift of life,” Schott said.

“It’s been great. We filled all of our appointments leading up to the day but of course, we’re accepting walk-ins as well and we’ve had several walk-ins,” she added.

“I believe so far, knowing all of our appointments have shown up and the walk-ins that have come in, I think we’re going to end up with about 35 donors today.”

Each pint of blood donated saves three lives, and Wednesday’s blood drive will help save up to 105 lives.

For more information on future blood drives or to donate, call 912-660-4718, or sign up for the nearest donation center online at redcrossblood.org.