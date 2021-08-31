Savannah dancer receives prestigious Joffrey Ballet Academy scholarship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s first Black nutcracker, Andre McGregor, will soon join the ranks of a world-renowned dance center as he heads off to study in the trainee program at the Joffrey Ballet Academy.

“I am so excited that I get to pursue what I’ve been doing for all this time,” said McGregor. “It is amazing that I’ve come to a place where I can pursue this as a professional career, and it’s mind-blowing, honestly.”

McGregor graduated from the Savannah Arts Academy in 2020 and took a gap year to focus on his craft due to the pandemic.

“In that gap year, I did a lot of competitions because there wasn’t much else to do,” McGregor said. “I did Youth America Grand Prix, I did New York City Dance Alliance, On Stage New York, and several others, and I had a lot of fun.”

McGregor eventually earned himself a prestigious scholarship to the Joffrey Academy of Dance.

“I did one of the regional competitions in Boston and I made it to the final competition in Tampa, Florida,” McGregor said. “A couple of months later in the Tampa finals, I got a full year scholarship to the Joffrey Academy of Dance.”

The program will allow McGregor the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“We train with the company so there could be opportunities for performances with the official company of the Joffrey Ballet,” said McGregor.

McGregor’s mentors say they are excited to see him go to the next level.

“He knows hard work is everything in this industry, so everything that he’s taken here doesn’t stop here, it keeps going for as long as he decides to do this with his life,” said David Greenberg, dance instructor at Kelly and Co. Studios.

McGregor tells WSAV NOW, “Not many people make it this far, and I’m just so happy that I’m able to do it.”