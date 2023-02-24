SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Cultural Arts Center is hosting a Black Art Expo put together by the Savannah Black Heritage Festival and the City of Savannah Department of Cultural Resources. The expo is free and open to the public and will feature art sales, displays and performances.

MiKeshia McPhaul, the Performing Arts Specialist at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center spoke with WSAV NOW about the event.

“I think this event is really bringing a lot of us together,” McPhaul said.

The expo features a plethora of Black artists coming together to showcase their art and talent. McPhaul explained that it is a moment to celebrate and highlight these artists and their communities.

“We’ll have different visual artists, performing artists… as well as food vendors,” McPhaul said.

The expo is not only an opportunity for the public to take in the cultural impact of Black art and creativity but also a chance for networking for artists and performers.

“It’s so important that we have events like this here in Savannah, and all over really,” McPhaul said. “I definitely want people to come and check it out and even see themselves doing some of these arts.”

One of the highlights of the expo is the artist roundtable at 1 p.m. for the current gallery show “…But some of us are Brave”.

The expo begins Feb. 25 at noon and lasts until 3 p.m. You can learn more by clicking on the Facebook event link here.