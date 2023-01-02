SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company.

In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.”

“When you work for Ty, you don’t even know that he’s a celebrity,” said Avant Dantis, president and co-owner of Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. “He’s the greatest guy, very down to earth, very involved and one of the best customers we’ve ever had, just laid back, easy to deal with.”

On that particular project, Dantis said there is still work to be done.

“We’re not finished with it but the interior of the second and third floor, we just finished with it on Saturday. We are also working on the carriage house in the back.”

Heritage Construction Savannah is a family-owned and operated company with Dantis’ dad Gary starting the company around 1982. Gary passed away of kidney cancer in 2013 and Dantis took over the company in 2009 and currently owns it with his younger brother.

On what his dad would say about the company’s progress today Dantis said: “He would say that we are going in a direction that he wasn’t going in. In the past we didn’t do a lot of residential, we specialized in commercial and industrial type work, in which we still do. We do a lot of work in the ports, things like that, but some of these higher-end residential projects have really just taken off.”

For the work on Pennington’s homes, Dantis said there is even more to come.

“I think Ty does have a lot more to come. We’ve already started planning other projects in the Savannah area. We’ve got a lot of fun ideas and a lot of creation involved. It’s going to be interesting.”

Those interested in joining Heritage Construction Savannah’s team can click here.