SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Comic Con is coming up this weekend and that means preparing for what you’re going to do when you attend. Here’s all you need to know about the event to have a great time.

The convention starts on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. that day before opening again on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. It is at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center across the river.

Tickets for the con are available through the link here. They start at $15 for just a Sunday pass and go up to $75 for a weekend VIP pass. Children 10 and under are allowed free entry.

There will be panels on both days, including ones featuring celebrity special guests. Panels will be about all things comics, from horror comics to story driven character design. You can see a list of the panels available by clicking or tapping on the link here.

There is paid parking available at the convention center or you can park downtown and take the ferry over. According to the convention center website, parking fees are $5 per car per day or $30 per RV per day. You can read more about parking by clicking or tapping on the link here.

If you’re interested in getting to know the layout of the event before you go, you can click or tap the link here to get a look at the map.