SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Chocolate Day is finally here. If you were looking for an excuse to merrily chow down on some sweet treats, October 28 is the time to celebrate. Here are some places you can go to in order to celebrate National Chocolate Day in the city.

River Street Sweets is located on River Street and is known for being one of two candy stores that are open in the area. It is most popular for its pralines but they also have a selection of chocolates available for purchase online as well as in person.

River Streets Sweets is open until 11 p.m. every day of the week. They also have a location on Habersham and some locations outside of Savannah.

The second River Street candy shop, but no less delicious, is Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. They are also well known for their pralines and have a chocolate selection. Their chocolates and pralines are available for purchase online as well as in person.

Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. the rest of the week. They also have a location at City Market and some locations outside of savannah.

Looking for a more adult way to celebrate? Why not go on over to Lulu’s Chocolate Bar on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd? There, you can get a cocktail and a treat. They have specialty martinis as well as wine and beer. They also have chocolate-covered strawberries, cakes and cheesecakes.

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar is open until 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday and until 11 p.m. the rest of the week.

Better Than Sex is a rather cheeky place located on West Broughton Street that you have to stop by for National Chocolate Day. It is definitely an experience to best leave the kids behind on. They have chocolate and caramel-covered wines, cheesecake and more.

Better Than Sex is located on West Broughton Street. They are open until 12 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and until 11 p.m. Sunday. They also have locations outside of Savannah.