Savannah childhood agency hosts holiday fundraiser to benefit foster children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season is here and Santa Claus is coming to town.

A local childhood agency is bringing back its holiday fundraiser for a second year.

“The Ivory Agency creates solutions for families and that was something that we saw that was collectively needed for the community,” Gabrielle Ivory, founder of the agency, said.

The Ivory Agency is raising money and collecting donations to help local foster children have a better holiday.

“It’s very rewarding to see the expression on the kid’s face,” Santa Claus said. “This is a very worthwhile thing that they can get involved with.”

Proceeds will go toward local foster children to help fulfill their wishlists.

The registration deadline for Mobile Santa is Thursday, Nov. 25. To sign up or to make a donation, visit the Ivory Agency Website.