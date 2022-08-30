SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First class Delta passengers departing from Atlanta will be treated to the flavors of Savannah as the airline announced today that they had selected Chef Mashama Bailey to develop menus for meals served in first class.

Chef Bailey is the winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding American Chef” award and Executive Chef and co-founder of The Grey, an award-winning Southern restaurant in historic downtown Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -The Grey, (Getty Images Photo by Gavin McIntyre for the Washington Post)

Kristen Manion Taylor, Senior Vice President of Flight Service said the innovative, southern culinary experience Chef Bailey is something their culinary teams have admired for some time, and they know customers are going to be wowed by the menu she’ll be delivering on board.”

Some of the menu items are a flounder and oyster dish, short ribs with kanni sauce and smoked collard greens; a vegan vegetable tagine with roasted sweet potato topped with a chermoula sauce and, for dessert, buttermilk cornmeal tres leches with candied kumquats and mandarin oranges.

“It’s an honor to partner with Delta to bring the foods I grew up on in my mother and grandmother’s kitchen to the skies,” Bailey said in a written statement. “At The Grey, we work to keep Southern, African-American food alive and well by melding those rich flavors with new techniques and cuisines from around the world. The menu for Delta customers takes local, in-season ingredients from the Low Country to new heights.”

Chef Bailey and Johno Morisano partnered to build The Grey in Historic Downtown Savannah. It restaurant occupies a once segregated1938 art deco Greyhound Bus Terminal.

Their menus are structured around the seasonality of the region and will vary not only from evening to evening but, often, within the course of an evening’s service. They are happy to accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies–please just let them know of any at the time during the reservation or when speaking with a server.