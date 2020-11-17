Savannah business hosts fundraiser to benefit local foster children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—This holiday season, you can skip the line at the mall and take your kids to visit Santa from the safety of your own home.

The Ivory Agency, a local childcare business is launching ‘Mobile Santa,’ with proceeds going to local children in foster care to help fulfill their wishlists.

They teamed up with the Bryan County Division of Family and Children Services to ensure all foster children will receive a gift.

Founder of the Ivory Agency, Gabrielle Ivory, says she created the fundraiser in hopes of foster children having a better holiday this year.

“Our values are creating solutions for families’ unique needs,” Ivory said. “So every child in foster care in Bryan County, their wishlist will be sponsored.”

Ivory says the agency is following all COVID-19 precautions to make the experience as safe as possible, including regular coronavirus tests for Santa as well as virtual options to speak with children.

Mobile Santa offers two options:

Option one includes a meet and greet, a family portrait with Santa, and a letter to Santa’s mailbox.

Option two includes a certificate from the North Pole saying the child is on Santa’s nice list, story time with Santa in person or virtually, a keepsake as well as a personalized phone call from Santa.

“It’s all about the kids,” Santa Claus told News 3. “All the kids need something for Christmas. You have to keep Christmas in your heart all the time. I have plenty of elves and they’re busy right now to make sure everybody gets something.”

Hear more from Santa Claus below:

The registration deadline for Mobile Santa is Nov. 27. To sign up or to make a donation, visit the Ivory Agency Website.