Savannah Bar Carts offers new way to serve drinks while social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The pandemic has impacted many businesses, like large-scale event planning.

Savannah Bar Carts has found a way to socialize while staying socially distant.

These carts add a unique experience for any occasion while providing a safe service.

“This is a closed bar, we don’t have open bars or buffets so that you’re able to serve your guest more efficiently and safely,” said co-founder Christy Sauers.

The design features double beer taps, under-counter cold storage, integrated cash storage and more.











The cart is even customizable to the client’s liking.

“We provide the cart, it’s completely up to the client what they do inside, so it could be beer wine,” Sauers said.

The co-founder said she saw a need for something like this in the market.

“Instead of having a tent and a large wooden bar that seems impersonal, Savannah Bar Carts is a unique look and a unique experience,” Sauers said. “For the Savannah market, we’ve done weddings, private events in backyards, and also done nonprofit events.”

The carts also allow gatherings of any size to enjoy.

“Savannah Bar Carts are also a great alternative for servers because of the COVID restrictions that are being placed on events,” Sauers added.

Carts can range anywhere between $900 to $1,300.

“Comparatively speaking, when you don’t have to rent your kegerators, your tent, and your wooden bar set up, it’s very economical,” Sauers said.

Click or tap here to learn more about Savannah Bar Carts.