Savannah Area Realtors donate thousands to local charities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Savannah Area Realtors (SAR) is donating more than $26,000 to seven local charities.

The recipients include the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS), Safe Shelter, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Lifeline for Children, The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, The Tiny House Project and the SAR Disaster Relief Fund.

Many of the realtors in the organization helped raise the money in order to give back to the community.

“Because we couldn’t actually be out in the community this year and be hands-on when it came towards the end of the year and we still needed to give,” 2020 Savannah Area Realtors President Linda Hawk said.

“A lot of our realtors wrote checks,” she added.

SAR reaches Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties and represents more than 1,000 members to provide education and address the changing needs of members while protecting private property rights.

“Our members are committed to improving the communities in which they live and work and we are pleased to support these worthwhile organizations,” Steve Candler, CEO of Savannah Area Realtors said.

LDSS President John Bogardus told WSAV NOW the donation will allow the organization to provide scholarships for children with down syndrome to attend their summer camp.

“We are so thankful,” Bogardus said. “In this past year with COVID, it’s been so difficult. It will be used for Camp Buddy, a camp that hosts campers ranging from age 7 to 16. Campers engage in occupational, physical, and speech therapies in order to sharpen their skills during summer break.”

“Camp Buddy provides kids from Chatham County, Effingham County, and nearby areas with a fun, exciting and educational summer experience. We survive on the support of others, so we are thankful,” he added.