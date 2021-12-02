Savannah African Art Museum seeks volunteers and docents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Do you enjoy public speaking? Are you interested in art, history or cultural studies? Have you always wanted to give a tour? Well here’s your chance — The Savannah African Art Museum is looking for volunteers and docents.

The museum offers a look into West and Central African history.

“Wednesday through Saturday, we offer wonderful tours of West and Central Africa,” said Alisa Faye Evans-Newsome, chief administrator of operations at the museum. “We are a nonprofit… and we really need volunteers to help us give tours.”

Docents will learn about the artistic traditions of the African continent while following a training process to build knowledge as museum volunteers.

Newsome said the museum is always looking for willing participants to help shed light on an often misunderstood continent.

“What these docents do is that they serve as a bridge between the collections and the cultures that make them and the public in an act of informing, demystifying and really educating the public about a very misunderstood continent,” volunteer coordinator Dr. Edwin Johnson said.

The museum offers a number of opportunities to willing participants — and the good news is there are no required qualifications.

Internships to high school and college students are available, and senior citizens are strongly encouraged to apply.

“If you’re retired and you want to be a part of a community that is about building knowledge, discussing information and knowledge and basically geeking out, having fun learning stuff,” Johnson said.

No prior history of African art knowledge is required.

The volunteer shifts offer flexible time commitments fit to meet the availability of those with busy schedules. The museum will require a commitment of at least 6 hours a week for four weeks.

To apply or for more information click or tap here for the docent application form.

For any questions, comments or scheduling conflicts, contact Dr. Johnson in person, via phone at 912-721-7724 or by email at EHJohnson@savannahafricanartmuseum.org